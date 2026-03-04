Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Parsippany PAL Cheerleaders Bring Home Three Top Finishes at Wildwood Competition

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL Cheer Team delivered an outstanding performance at The Cheer Movement competition held at the Wildwood Convention Center on Saturday, February 28, earning first, second, and third place finishes.

Competing against teams from across the region, Parsippany’s athletes showcased impressive routines that reflected months of dedication, discipline, and teamwork. From the program’s youngest cheerleaders to its experienced veteran leaders, every athlete proudly represented Parsippany and the PAL Hawks on the competition mat.

The strong showing in Wildwood highlighted the commitment of the athletes and the preparation that took place in the gym leading up to the event. Their energy, precision, and spirit helped the teams secure top placements in their divisions.

According to Nick Bronzino, the results were a reflection of the dedication shown by everyone involved in the program.

From coaches who guide and train the athletes, to parents and supporters who continue to invest in youth programs, the PAL cheer community came together to help make the weekend a success.

The Parsippany PAL Hawks’ achievements in Wildwood demonstrate the strength of the township’s youth athletics programs and the positive impact they have on young athletes.

Congratulations to the Parsippany PAL Cheer Team on a successful and well-earned weekend of competition.


Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
