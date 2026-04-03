Parsippany PAL Hosting “Parent Night Out”

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL is inviting parents to enjoy a well-deserved evening off while their children take part in a fun-filled and supervised night of activities.

“Parent Night Out” will be held on Friday, April 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event is open to children in grades K–6, offering a safe and engaging environment packed with entertainment. Activities will include fun games, arts and crafts, a movie with popcorn, and pizza and snacks.

The cost is $50 per child, and space is limited.

“We’re excited to provide a safe, fun environment where kids can enjoy a night full of activities while parents take a little time for themselves,” said Nick Bronzino. “Events like this are all about supporting our families and strengthening our community.”

Families are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. Registration is available at www.parsippanypal.org.