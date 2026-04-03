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Parsippany PAL Hosting “Parent Night Out”

Parsippany PAL is located at 33 Baldwin Road
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL is inviting parents to enjoy a well-deserved evening off while their children take part in a fun-filled and supervised night of activities.

“Parent Night Out” will be held on Friday, April 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event is open to children in grades K–6, offering a safe and engaging environment packed with entertainment. Activities will include fun games, arts and crafts, a movie with popcorn, and pizza and snacks.

The cost is $50 per child, and space is limited.

“We’re excited to provide a safe, fun environment where kids can enjoy a night full of activities while parents take a little time for themselves,” said Nick Bronzino. “Events like this are all about supporting our families and strengthening our community.”

Families are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. Registration is available at www.parsippanypal.org.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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