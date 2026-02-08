Sunday, February 8, 2026
Logan Forgatch Becomes 6th Wrestler in Parsippany Hills History to Reach 100 Wins

Logan Forgatch, junior at Parsippany Hills High School, is recognized after earning his 100th varsity wrestling win—becoming the fastest wrestler in school history to reach the milestone.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, February 4, Logan Forgatch, a junior at Parsippany Hills High School, etched his name into school history by earning his 100th varsity wrestling win, becoming only the sixth wrestler in Vikings history to achieve the milestone. Even more notably, Logan is now the fastest wrestler in Parsippany Hills history to reach the 100-win mark.

Forgatch’s accomplishment is the result of years of dedication to the sport, driven by countless hours of practice, rigorous training, and an unwavering focus on improvement. His relentless pursuit of excellence has consistently set him apart as one of the school’s top athletes.

In addition to his historic win total, Logan has built an impressive résumé:

  • Two-time Morris County Champion
  • Two-time New Jersey Freestyle State Champion at 113 lbs
  • Two-time New Jersey Greco-Roman State Champion
  • State Tournament qualifier in both his freshman and sophomore years
  • Two-time U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals qualifier in Fargo, North Dakota
Parsippany Hills junior Logan Forgatch celebrates a milestone victory, becoming just the sixth wrestler in school history—and the fastest—to reach 100 career varsity wins.

Logan’s success on the mat has made him a standout not only within the school but also across the state and on the national stage. His continued growth and performance mark him as a serious contender in the New Jersey high school wrestling circuit.

Logan shares his journey with his twin brother, Tyler, also a junior at Parsippany Hills High School. Together, the Forgatch brothers have made a lasting impact on the school’s athletic program and continue to inspire their peers with their commitment and sportsmanship.

Congratulations to Logan Forgatch on this historic achievement.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2026. Click here to view the complete magazine.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Click on image to read magazine

