CCM Offers Prospective Students and Parents Online Information Sessions

MORRIS COUNTY — Interested in learning more about the high-quality education provided by your community college, close to home? The County College of Morris (CCM) Admissions Office will be holding “Titan Tuesday” online information sessions every week at 7:00 p.m. through the spring and summer so prospective students, their parents and guardians, and adults looking for a career change can learn about all CCM has to offer.

Each session, hosted by an Admissions counselor, will provide participants with the opportunity to learn about the college’s academic programs, transfer agreements to earn a bachelor’s degree, student services, and co-curricular programs. The admissions and registration process also will be covered and a questions and answers session held during each session. Summer classes at CCM start May 26 with a total of five sessions being offered, with the others starting on June 1, June 29, June 30, and August 3. The Fall Semester begins on September 9. Several mini terms also are offered during the fall.

Preregistration for Titan Tuesday is required by clicking here. Login information to join a session will be emailed following registration.

In several sessions, the Admission staff will be joined by the college’s academic deans to highlight programs in the School of Business, Mathematics, Engineering and Technologies, the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences, and the School of Liberal Arts. A schedule of what schools will be featured during these sessions can be found on the Visiting Us website.

In addition, the information will be provided on the Challenger Program that CCM provides so high school students can get a jump start on their college education.

This summer, CCM will be offering all summer classes online. The college also has moved its students support services online for spring and summer, including The Academic Success Center (TASC), which was expanded into TASCPlus, which provides individualized online assistance from updating students on the status of classes to connecting them to a student success specialist or counselor through phone and virtual meetings. Other services the college is offering online are Academic Advisement, Online Tutoring, and Live Chats with Librarians.

