200 Transparent Medical Masks Distributed to Facilities in Need

MORRIS COUNTY — Visual/Graphic Arts teacher at Morris Catholic High School in Denville, Arlene Sullivan, delivered 200 transparent medical masks to facilities in need this past week. Masks were given out to Wayne healthcare workers in Care One, thanks to the request of Gary Marchese, a dedicated volunteer and to Preakness Healthcare Center/WPU testing site, thanks to Passaic County Freeholder, John Bartlett. In addition, masks also went to The Chelsea in Montville and the Kessler Rehab Hospital in Saddle Brook, due to direct requests for help.

Sullivan has been 3D printing Prusa 3 parts practically nonstop since the shut down began in mid-March. Working with a grassroots organization in Newton which started out with robotics teachers in three Sussex County high schools, Newton High, Lenape Valley, and Vernon and has now expanded to over 50 participants, Sullivan has been delivering printed parts weekly to Jim Hofmann in Newton where they are assembled, packaged in bundles of 25 and delivered to hospitals in need. “Originally the goal was 1000 but with all the volunteers joining in, we have distributed over 5000 and the number is growing because the need for safety equipment for healthcare workers is still so desperate. I am honored to be able to do something positive in these terribly frightening times.”

