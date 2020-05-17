First Bank Donates $30K+ To Provide COVID-19 Relief

MORRIS COUNTY — First Bank announced that it has donated $30,500 to help communities hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community bank, which has 18 full-service branches throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, has made contributions to more than a dozen nonprofits that will be allocated to fight the mounting medical, social, and economic impact of the pandemic.

“There are many people sacrificing on the frontlines today,” said First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan. “From health care systems that heal and police departments that protect to nonprofits that serve, we support them. No matter the crisis, we are in this together.”

The NJ Bankers Charitable Foundation effort is the one that kicked off First Bank’s charitable giving campaign. NJ Bankers has agreed to match every dollar donated by NJ Bankers member banks up to $50,000. At the time of this writing, more than $112,000 has been raised (matching included) for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Based in Morristown, the NJPRF raises funds and coordinates resources in response to COVID-19.

Below is a list of more non-profits that have received support from First Bank:

Brenda Rascher, executive director of Catholic Social Services at the Diocese of Trenton, said First Bank’s contributions to the last four listed charities will “go far” in offering much-needed basic services.

“Many people may not be aware that all our Catholic social service agencies are open and serving those in need while also making adjustments for social distancing,” Rascher said. “The four agencies that received First Bank’s donations are all not only serving an increasing number of families at their food pantries, but their usual sources of financial support and food donations have been interrupted or even stopped completely.”

Tobias Bruhn, executive director at the Foundations Community Partnership, echoed similar sentiments.

“Our new COVID-19 Response Grant program reflects Foundations Community Partnership’s long-standing commitment to help the non-profit community in their efforts to serve Bucks County children, youth, and families throughout this public health and economic crisis,” Bruhn said. “We applaud First Bank’s generous support and commitment to our community in times like these. It’s comforting to know that ‘We Are All in This Together.’”

