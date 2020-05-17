First Bank Donates $30K+ To Provide COVID-19 Relief

MORRIS COUNTY — First Bank announced that it has donated $30,500 to help communities hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community bank, which has 18 full-service branches throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, has made contributions to more than a dozen nonprofits that will be allocated to fight the mounting medical, social, and economic impact of the pandemic.
“There are many people sacrificing on the frontlines today,” said First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan. “From health care systems that heal and police departments that protect to nonprofits that serve, we support them. No matter the crisis, we are in this together.”
The NJ Bankers Charitable Foundation effort is the one that kicked off First Bank’s charitable giving campaign. NJ Bankers has agreed to match every dollar donated by NJ Bankers member banks up to $50,000. At the time of this writing, more than $112,000 has been raised (matching included) for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Based in Morristown, the NJPRF raises funds and coordinates resources in response to COVID-19.
Below is a list of more non-profits that have received support from First Bank:
- Rescue Mission of Trenton, based in Trenton, helps individuals in need with many offerings including emergency shelter, weekend soup kitchen, substance abuse program, and a Mission Store.
- 200 Club of Morris County, based in Morris County, provides care for families of emergency workers affected by the pandemic.
- nourish.NJ, based in Morris County, offers food, housing, work readiness, medical, social, and educational services 365 days a year. During COVID-19, they have been providing bagged lunches free to pick-up for anyone who needs it.
- West Chester University, based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, will help students impacted by the global health crisis through the school’s Emergency Student Aid Fund.
- Chester County Community Foundation, based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, helps provide flexible resources to county nonprofits disproportionately impacted by the outbreak.
- The Decency Foundation, based in Hopewell, works with restaurants to provide nourishment to those impacted as part of the Working Meals fundraising campaign.
- Trenton YMCA, based in Trenton, provides free breakfast and lunch for 1,100 children Monday through Friday while school is out, plus 50 meals to families in temporary housing seven days per week in Mercer County and the northern Burlington area.
- Hopewell Valley YMCA, based in Hopewell, provides emergency childcare for essential workers, now through the summer, plus aid in community food pantry efforts.
- Foundations Community Partnership, based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, helps provide financial resources for nonprofits serving children and families throughout Bucks County.
- Mount Carmel Guild, based in Trenton, assists with home nursing services for low-income seniors citywide and throughout the greater Mercer County region.
- Catholic Youth Organization, based in Trenton, helps operate a food pantry twice per week and distribute about 200 lunches and snack packs each weekday in partnership with the Trenton YMCA.
- Good Counsel Homes, based in Riverside, provides a rescue home for pregnant women, mothers, and children to help avoid homelessness and poverty, many of whom have been hurt by the pandemic.
- Project Paul, based in Keansburg, provides a food pantry and thrift store operation that relies on sales to help fund food pantry efforts. Thrift stores have been closed by the pandemic.
- RWJ Hospital Hamilton Foundation, based in Hamilton, offers a fundraiser to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital staff to help counter COVID-19-related shortages.
- Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, based in Cherry Hill, offers a fund for COVID-19 relief.
- Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, based in Trenton, provides children age 3-18 throughout the county with social, enrichment, and recreational activities. The group’s biggest fundraising event of the year has been turned into an online event due to COVID-19.
Brenda Rascher, executive director of Catholic Social Services at the Diocese of Trenton, said First Bank’s contributions to the last four listed charities will “go far” in offering much-needed basic services.
“Many people may not be aware that all our Catholic social service agencies are open and serving those in need while also making adjustments for social distancing,” Rascher said. “The four agencies that received First Bank’s donations are all not only serving an increasing number of families at their food pantries, but their usual sources of financial support and food donations have been interrupted or even stopped completely.”
Tobias Bruhn, executive director at the Foundations Community Partnership, echoed similar sentiments.
“Our new COVID-19 Response Grant program reflects Foundations Community Partnership’s long-standing commitment to help the non-profit community in their efforts to serve Bucks County children, youth, and families throughout this public health and economic crisis,” Bruhn said. “We applaud First Bank’s generous support and commitment to our community in times like these. It’s comforting to know that ‘We Are All in This Together.’”
