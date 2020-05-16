Parsippany Community Update May 16, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Hello, Parsippany. This is your daily update for Saturday, May 16

I’ve been following the discussions about potential town-wide graduation festivities next month and wanted to address what I feel is the township’s role.

Let me start by saying that I understand the need to support and celebrate our outgoing seniors. The pandemic has robbed them of important high school experiences, and I appreciate the enthusiastic discussions being had by parents and students alike on how we can properly commemorate the class of 2020.

The difficult task is figuring out how we can do this while adhering to the letter and the spirit of social distancing and related public health restrictions, which we will continue to be under for an unknown amount of time.

I believe that the form of any town-wide graduation activities is a Board of Education decision, and the township stands ready to support the celebration in whatever form it takes. We’re here to help. However, I don’t believe in doing something separate from or without the direction of the Board of Education.

I spoke with the Superintendent of Schools this past week, and she is working with the administrators, Board Members, and staff to develop several alternatives, taking into account both public health and the input of parents and students. I would ask that we all be patient with the Board of Education during the planning phase, while also offering input toward this effort.

May I offer my sincerest congratulations to the Class of 2020. As challenging as this year has been for you, I know it will foster a renewed connection to family and community. Good luck to you in your future endeavors.

Thank you, stay safe, and God bless you.

Mayor Michael Soriano

