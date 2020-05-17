NJ TRANSIT Awarded $1.4 Billion in CARES Act Funding

MORRIS COUNTY — NJ TRANSIT has been awarded $1.4 billion in federal aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This critical emergency relief funding will enable NJ TRANSIT to continue to provide service to essential workers who are on the front lines of the Coronavirus response.

“I want to again thank President Trump, the federal administration, and our congressional delegation for their approval yesterday of $1.4 billion in CARES Act funding for NJ TRANSIT,” said Governor Murphy. “I cannot overstate how vital this funding is to ensure the safe, efficient operations of our mass transit system, as we begin to restart our economy and New Jerseyans return to work.”

“This federal funding is critical to keeping NJ TRANSIT operational so the essential workers that depend on our buses and trains can continue to count on us,” said NJDOT Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “NJ TRANSIT appreciates the federal government recognizing the vital importance public transportation plays in restoring our economy.”

“These funds will provide a critical funding bridge to ensure that NJ TRANSIT can continue to provide essential services to hospital workers, first responders, and other essential personnel,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett. “We are extremely grateful for Governor Murphy’s unwavering support, and to the entire New Jersey Congressional delegation, for securing these desperately needed funds. I would also like to thank our colleagues at USDOT for their continued support, assistance, and partnership.”

The CARES Act Funding can be used for operating expenses to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 crisis dating back to January 20, 2020. NJ TRANSIT can use these funds to reimburse operating costs to maintain service and lost revenue, the purchase of personal protective equipment, and administrative leave of operations personnel due to a reduction in service. Other operating costs may also be eligible.

On May 12, together with other major transit agencies across the country, NJ TRANSIT requested a second round of federal assistance. In a letter to New Jersey’s Congressional Delegation, NJ TRANSIT requested an additional $1.2 billion in federal relief funding to aid in filling a looming gap in its operating budget due to plummeting ridership and millions of dollars in additional expenses for fighting COVID-19.

