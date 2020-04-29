Some County Parks, Trails, Golf Courses and Gardens Reopening

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Park Commission will have a partial reopening of its 38 distinct park facilities on Saturday, May 2, thanks to an order issued today by Governor Phil Murphy, who reopened state parks and allowed county parks to also reopen, but only if they can allow for proper social distancing.

In Morris County, many trails and grounds of county parks managed by the Morris County Park Commission will reopen, including all four county golf courses.

“The Morris County Park Commission understands the importance of providing access to your parks but is also responsible for the safety of park staff and patrons along with the stewardship responsibility of protecting the natural, cultural and historic resources under its care,” said Park Commission Executive Director Dave Helmer.

Please do your best when accessing these important resources to respect your fellow park visitor and park resources you are enjoying,” he added.

(Parks & Trails may be closed for periods of time for park maintenance and park project purposes without announcement.)

PARKS & FACILITIES REMAINING CLOSED:

All parks, grounds, and trails will be opened (but may have reduced parking) except for:

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center parking lot, grounds, and trails will be closed. Due to the nature of the trail system including a raised boardwalk, narrow trails, and sensitive natural environment, it is difficult to maintain a six-foot distance between trail users;

parking lot, grounds, and trails will be closed. Due to the nature of the trail system including a raised boardwalk, narrow trails, and sensitive natural environment, it is difficult to maintain a six-foot distance between trail users; Central Park of Morris County -Ice Pond/Disc Golf Course parking area will be closed but the trails will remain open;

-Ice Pond/Disc Golf Course parking area will be closed but the trails will remain open; Seaton Hackney Stables will reopen in the near future once a standard operating procedure is developed by the concessionaire for the county’s equestrian facility;

will reopen in the near future once a standard operating procedure is developed by the concessionaire for the county’s equestrian facility; Lee’s Marina will maintain its current operational parameters that can be found at www.morrisparks.net enough overflow parking as available at that time the Commission will consider allowing a maximum of 25 prepaid daily launches per day;

CLOSED

Frelinghuysen Arboretum except for the Community Gardens;

Willowwood Arboretum;

Bamboo Brook Outdoor Education Center and Gardens;

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm;

Historic Speedwell;

Cooper Mill although parking area will remain open for trail access;

Mahlon Dickerson Reservation campgrounds;

Lewis Morris County Park;

Mennen Sports Arena.

All public buildings & restrooms, playgrounds, athletic fields & play areas, picnic shelters/tents remain closed.

All programs, permits, and events remain canceled at this time through May 31, 2020.

Please Practice Social Distancing at County Parks and on Trails

While the Commission is delighted to be allowed to let park patrons have access to their parks again, patrons must understand there are restrictions in place and social distancing is required to visit Morris County parks, facilities, and trails.

To allow various parks and trails to remain open for passive recreation, patrons are asked to follow proper CDC protocol and behavior modifications, including but not limited to:

Recommended use of face-covering;

Only park in designated parking areas, do not park on roadsides;

Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during the use of parks or trails;

Understand that public restrooms are not available but some sites may have portable restrooms (please bring personal sanitary supplies for yourself);

While on trails, warn other users of your presence, and step aside to let others pass;

Observe CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space.

Continue to consult local and state health management websites, including the Morris County Office of Health Management website for information, on COVID-19.

Comments

Comments