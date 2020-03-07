A letter to Parents and Students from Dr. Barbara Sargent

Dear Families,

The COVID-19 is causing considerable concern around our nation as the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency. Within the United States, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has stated, “While the immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat.” This includes:

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

 Stay at home when you are sick – and keep children home from school if they are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash or toilet.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

 Get a flu vaccine.

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township and preparedness is an important aspect to ensure that safety. In addition to the information posted on our district website on January 28, 2020 and March 3, 2020 – Click here.

The following practices have been implemented:

 Meetings were held with each school’s Head Custodian to review updated cleaning/disinfecting procedures related to the outbreak of the new flu and virus strains. These procedures include the continued routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, tables, light switches, desks, remote controls, etc.) before each use.

 Cleaning/disinfecting procedures have been reviewed with our bus drivers with directions that seats, handles, etc. be wiped down at the end of each run.

 Policies related to school attendance and communicable disease have been reviewed with our administrators and relevant staff.

 Regular reminders from our school nurses about the importance of frequent and thorough handwashing.

Our school district is following guidance from our Board-approved physician, the town Health Department, the NJ Department of Health, the CDC, and the Governor’s Office. We track attendance patterns and, at this time, have no cause for alarm. In a conference call with Governor Murphy’s office yesterday, NJ Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli reinforced all the information contained in the March 3rd announcement. Another conference call is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon with county health officials and any new information will be communicated to our school community.

School districts are awaiting guidance from the NJ Department of Education should there be a need to close school. While this is a highly unlikely event, there is also the added challenge that the state does not recognize virtual/online learning as a replacement for the 180-day school year requirement. We will react to the developments that may warrant a school closure as they happen with respect to school days and the school year. We will continue to provide excellent and appropriate educational opportunities for children and will remain focused in this endeavor. Should your child(ren) become upset or display increased anxiety or concern about these current events, please encourage him/her to seek the assistance of a trusted adult, including the school counselor.

