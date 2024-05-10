Friday, May 10, 2024
Miranda Named to PennWest Spring 2024 Dean’s List

By Frank L. Cahill
Alexes Orion Miranda

PARSIPPANY — Alexes Miranda, a Class of 2020 Parsippany Hills High School graduate, has been named to the Dean’s List at Pennsylvania Western University for the Spring 2024 semester.

Miranda is among over 3,100 students who achieved this honor. The criteria for making the Dean’s List are demanding: degree-seeking undergraduate students must secure a semester GPA of at least 3.40 and complete a minimum of 12 graded credits. These credits cannot include those from proficiency examinations, nor can they include incomplete, temporary, or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

Miranda is currently pursuing studies at PennWest’s California Campus.

