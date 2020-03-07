Rayhoon Persian Kabob House Is Open For Business

Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee presents owners Mehdi and Reza Kazerani with a plaque congratulating on the opening of their new business. Presenting the plaque was Chairman Robert Peluso, Vice Chairman Frank Cahill, members Steve Mendel and Thomas Williams, and Township Council Liaison Loretta Gragnani. Also joining in is Mayor Michael Soriano and Council President Michael dePierro

PARSIPPANY — Rayhoon Persian Kabob House celebrated with a “Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting” attended by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill and Board Member Ildiko Peluso. Also joining the celebration was Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Advisory Committee Members Thomas Williams and Steve Mandel.

Celebrating the grand opening of Rayhoon Persian Kabob House
Mayor Michael Soriano and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso examining the delicious authentic Persian cuisine
Mayor Michael Soriano
Owners Mehdi and Reza Kazerani, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Delores dePierro, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Vice Chairman Frank Cahill and Chairman Robert Peluso
Delicious authentic Persian cuisine
Delicious authentic Persian cuisine

Rayhoon Persian Kabob House offers delicious authentic Persian cuisine in a charming atmosphere. This new restaurant is the product of two brothers, Mehdi and Reza Kazerani, joining their passion for the food and service industry. Enjoy succulent cuts, savory falafel, wonderful desserts, and fantastic customer service, all for a great price.

Rayhoon is located at 450 North Beverwyck Road.

For more information call (973) 794-6137 or visit them on Facebook.

