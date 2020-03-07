Rayhoon Persian Kabob House Is Open For Business

PARSIPPANY — Rayhoon Persian Kabob House celebrated with a “Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting” attended by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill and Board Member Ildiko Peluso. Also joining the celebration was Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Advisory Committee Members Thomas Williams and Steve Mandel.

Rayhoon Persian Kabob House offers delicious authentic Persian cuisine in a charming atmosphere. This new restaurant is the product of two brothers, Mehdi and Reza Kazerani, joining their passion for the food and service industry. Enjoy succulent cuts, savory falafel, wonderful desserts, and fantastic customer service, all for a great price.

Rayhoon is located at 450 North Beverwyck Road. For more information call (973) 794-6137 or visit them on Facebook.

