EWMA Announces Relocation to new Parsippany Headquarters

PARSIPPANY — EWMA announced plans for its new corporate headquarters in Parsippany. After more than 20 years in the Lanidex Plaza, the environmental remediation company said its new facility will be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2020.

“This brand new facility, now under construction, will help improve productivity, which will allow us to better serve our clients, plus create even more job opportunities,” said Michael Sylvester, Executive Vice President of EWMA. “Our modernized design supports enhanced workforce collaboration and teamwork, on all levels and across all departments.”

For the past 20 years, EWMA has also been a proud partner of the Parsippany community.

“As the company begins its next chapter of expansion, we are looking forward to investing in the tremendously talented employees within the area. It is an exciting time for EWMA and our new facility will be a great place to work,” Sylvester said. “Our new space will allow our shared services and operating teams to better serve our employees, vendors, and customers, and will help facilitate our next wave of growth.”

“The goal of this new workspace is to support what employees want and need from a work environment, and for many of them, that’s tech to make their jobs simpler,” Sylvester added. “We took that to heart when selecting and designing a new headquarters.

According to Don Richardson, president of EWMA, the company chose to stay in the Parsippany area to continue their support of the greater Morris County business community.

“We’ve made a 20-plus year commitment to Morris County’s economy, and to Parsippany in particular,” Richardson said, noting that EWMA is a longtime member of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and regularly participates in fundraisers for local charities. “We are committed to the economic vitality of this area.”

There is a practical element, too: Richardson said that Parsippany’s access to major highways, excellent schools, and shopping make the community an ideal one for those looking to live, work, and play within their new chosen communities. Being so close to amenities and recreation opportunities alike makes it easy for employees to access what they need, when they need it.

“We liked Parsippany for a long time because of its ease of access to other parts of the state, but as we grew, we began to see how much our employees appreciated being so close to practical amenities,” adds Richardson. “The entire area continues to draw a diverse and talented workforce; it’s truly a gem of Morris County, and we are excited to continue growing our roots here for years to come.”

EWMA will move into its new headquarters by Fall 2020. For more information about the company, or to learn about opportunities at EWMA click here.

As a fully employee-owned firm, EWMA has provided innovative, transparent, and cost-effective environmental solutions and consulting throughout the tri-state area since 1987. EWMA brings a wealth of experience to the real estate industry, including due diligence for property transactions, environmental site assessments, site investigations, data analysis, brownfield redevelopments, and post-remediation care. Consulting and remediation services are available for private and public entities, as well as public-private partnerships. To learn more about EWMA real estate compliance, and remediation services, including the SECUR-IT® guaranteed fixed-price remediation program click here.

Comments

Comments