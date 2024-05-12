Monday, May 13, 2024
Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Board Meeting May 23

Frank L. Cahill
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Board of Education will convene on Thursday, May 23. The meeting will commence with a closed session at 6:00 p.m. and a regular session at 6:30 p.m. The venue for this gathering is the Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road in Parsippany.

This meeting will address several crucial matters, including personnel issues, contract awarding, bill payment, fund transfers, and other general business concerns.

For more detailed information and updates, the Superintendent’s Bulletin is available online by clicking here.

Decisions regarding these topics and other issues that may arise after the publication of this notice and are included in the agenda are expected to be made during this meeting.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

