Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Board Meeting May 23

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Board of Education will convene on Thursday, May 23. The meeting will commence with a closed session at 6:00 p.m. and a regular session at 6:30 p.m. The venue for this gathering is the Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road in Parsippany.

This meeting will address several crucial matters, including personnel issues, contract awarding, bill payment, fund transfers, and other general business concerns.

For more detailed information and updates, the Superintendent’s Bulletin is available online by clicking here.

Decisions regarding these topics and other issues that may arise after the publication of this notice and are included in the agenda are expected to be made during this meeting.