Thieves Target Four Restaurants on Route 10

PARSIPPANY — Overnight vandals smashed the glass on four restaurants located on Route 10 to gain access to steal an unknown amount of cash. One owner reported the vandals removed the safe from the premises.

The restaurants, three located in Powder Mill Plaza West and one in Galleria 10 are Cinnamon, 2920 Route 10; Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, 2900 Route 10, Minado Japanese Seafood Buffet & Manor, 2888 Route 10 and ooLaLa Vietnamese Kitchen, 2569 Route 10.

At Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, they smashed the glass door of an adjacent store and then cut a hole through the wall to enter the restaurant.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery was dispatched to board up all four businesses.

