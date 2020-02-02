Parsippany Education Foundation Provides Google VR Goggles

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Education Foundation provided a grant to Central Middle School to purchase Google Cardboard Virtual Reality viewers to enrich the delivery of social studies course material.

Paired with a smartphone, Google Cardboard viewers enable students to get a virtual 3-D experience of geographies and cultures studied in class.

“We are so grateful for the PEF grant we have received for 60 Google Cardboard holders. Because of this grant, our Social Studies classes have been able to experience different places around the world using our new VR cardboard “goggles”. This was a wonderful way to see the unique landscapes of Africa, a standard we had just learned about in class. We are looking forward to using the VR cardboard to experience other places in our curriculum, such as China, Japan, and Europe. It’s difficult to see in pictures, but the students were SUPER excited to take part in this activity. Thank you for making this activity possible!” said Maria Elisa Glatz, Central Middle School Social Studies Teacher.

“We are proud to support Mrs. Glatz in her innovative approach to teaching Social Studies and delighted to see such a strong positive effect it has had on her students” said Stella Gizas, President of the Parsippany Education Foundation.

The Parsippany Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1996 to enrich the opportunities and experiences of students in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District.

The Foundation has contributed over $350,000 to the district raised through private donors, its annual spring golf outing and events held through the year. Its Board of Directors consists of volunteers committed to developing a community of learners. For more information click here.

