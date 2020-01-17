In Strong Show of Support, Rep. Sherrill Heads into 2020 with $2.2 Million War Chest

WEST CALDWELL — Building on her strong fundraising and grassroots support, Representative Mikie Sherrill announced today that her campaign raised more than $750,000 in the last quarter of 2019 and enters 2020 with a war chest of $2.2 million. With her three-quarters of a million dollar raise in Q4, Representative Sherrill outpaced her fundraising from last cycle, and blew past the record $1.6 million cash on hand she set in the first quarter of 2018.

The enthusiasm that propelled Representative Sherrill to a 15-point victory in 2018 continued into the final months of 2019, with more than 93 percent of donations in the fourth quarter coming from grassroots supporters.

“Our community recognizes the importance of representation in Congress that is accountable, transparent, and effective,” said Representative Sherrill. “During my first year in Congress, I worked hard to fight for New Jersey families, and I will continue to find ways to reach across the aisle to lower our tax burden, strengthen our healthcare system, and improve our transportation infrastructure.”

Representative Sherrill delivered on key campaign promises in her first year in Congress, including votes in the House to end the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to protect the mission of Picatinny Arsenal, and to pass universal background check legislation for gun safety.

