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St. Peter’s to Host Life-Saving Blood Drive

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Community members are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and make a difference as St. Peter’s on Baldwin Road hosts a blood drive on Saturday, April 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event, led by Rev. David Pickens, reflects the church’s ongoing commitment to serving the community and supporting those in need. Blood donations play a vital role in emergency care, surgeries, and treatment for patients facing serious illnesses.

“Giving blood is one of the simplest and most powerful ways we can help others,” said Rev. Pickens. “We invite everyone who is able to join us and be part of this life-saving effort.”

Organizers note that a single donation can help save multiple lives, and maintaining a steady blood supply remains critical for hospitals across the region.

The drive is open to the public, and all eligible donors are encouraged to participate.

Your donation could save a life.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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