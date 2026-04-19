St. Peter’s to Host Life-Saving Blood Drive

PARSIPPANY — Community members are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and make a difference as St. Peter’s on Baldwin Road hosts a blood drive on Saturday, April 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event, led by Rev. David Pickens, reflects the church’s ongoing commitment to serving the community and supporting those in need. Blood donations play a vital role in emergency care, surgeries, and treatment for patients facing serious illnesses.

“Giving blood is one of the simplest and most powerful ways we can help others,” said Rev. Pickens. “We invite everyone who is able to join us and be part of this life-saving effort.”

Organizers note that a single donation can help save multiple lives, and maintaining a steady blood supply remains critical for hospitals across the region.

The drive is open to the public, and all eligible donors are encouraged to participate.

Your donation could save a life.