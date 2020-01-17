Planning Board to hold hearing an Amendment to Housing Element and Fair Share Plan

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board will meet on Monday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. to conduct a public hearing on an amendment to the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

Formal action may be taken by the Planning Board to Adopt the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan in order to implement the provisions of the affordable housing settlement reached in the matter captioned as: In The Matter of Township of Parsippany Troy Hills For A Determination Mount Laurel Compliance, Dkt. No. Civil Part MRS-L-001699-15.

This document will be on file in the Planning Board Office on or before Friday January 17, 2020.

Public participation at this meeting is welcomed. If you have further questions, call Nora Jolie at (973) 263-4286.

Comments

