Shooting During Armored Car Robbery Outside of The Bank Of America

WAYNE — Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff announce that on Wednesday, December 18, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America located at 709 Hamburg Turnpike in response to a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male, 33, Plainfield, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Also on scene, were two private armed security guards and their armored vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed that the 33 year old male approached one of the armed guards as he was leaving the bank heading back to his armored truck and tried to steal the cash bags he was carrying.

A struggle ensued, during which the guard fired one round striking the suspect. The second guard remained in the truck while the struggle was taking place. The suspect was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson and has been admitted in stable condition. Neither of the guards were injured during the incident. At this time, no criminal complaints have been filed, however this investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (973) 694-0600.

