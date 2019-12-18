TGI Friday is officially closed

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany TGI Friday officially closed on Monday, December 16. The sign on the door says “please visit our other locations, Wayne and Roxbury. We would like to thank all our loyal customers that have been with us all these years. Thank you again.”

TGI Friday was located at 3835 Route 46.

Parsippany Focus contacted the manager who confirmed the location was officially closed. According to Yelp, the restaurant had 146 reviews and only a two star rating.

Other local Friday locations are at:

TGI FRIDAYS EAST HANOVER

341 State Route 10

East Hanover, NJ 07936

TGI FRIDAYS WAYNE – WAYNE TOWN CENTER

71 Route 23 S

Wayne, NJ 07470

TGI FRIDAYS WEST ORANGE

495 Prospect Avenue

West Orange, NJ 07052

TGI FRIDAYS ROXBURY

1103 Route 46

Ledgewood, NJ 07852

TGI Fridays in Waterbury , Connecticut. Alan Stillman opened the first TGI Fridays restaurant in 1965 in New York. He lived in a neighborhood with many airline stewardesses, fashion models, secretaries, and other young, single people on the East Side of Manhattan near the Queensboro Bridge , and hoped that opening a bar would help him meet women.

The company is owned by TriArtisan Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, that purchased the company from Sentinel Partners in October 2019. The name is asserted to stand for “Thank God It’s Friday”, although as of 2010 some television commercials for the chain have also made use of the alternative phrase, “Thank Goodness It’s Friday.”

Comments

Comments