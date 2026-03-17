Tuesday, March 17, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 17, 2026
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Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 17, 2026

Councilmen Matthew Kavanugh, Paul Carfi, Jr., Matthew McGraft (standing), President Judy Hernandez and Vice President Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Township Council will convene on Tuesday, March 17, with several major items on the agenda, including capital improvements, the 2026 municipal budget introduction, and multiple ordinances impacting township operations and zoning.

Click here to download the agenda.

Capital Improvements Bond Ordinance
A key item for final approval is Ordinance 2026:06, which authorizes $8.75 million in funding for various capital improvements across the township. The ordinance will be heard on second reading and opened to public comment before a final vote.

Presentations
Two presentations are scheduled:

  • Community Hope will present an application for a Morris County HOME Grant
  • A presentation highlighting the global Save Soil Day initiative

2026 Municipal Budget Introduction
Council will introduce the 2026 municipal budget, along with supporting resolutions, including the use of a three-year average method for calculating reserve for uncollected taxes.

Additionally, an ordinance (2026:15) will be introduced to exceed the municipal budget cap and establish a cap bank, setting up future financial flexibility.

Consent Agenda Highlights
Routine approvals include:

  • Extension of a sludge disposal contract
  • Infrastructure improvements, including the Well 21-R project
  • Equipment purchases for police and public works, including rugged tablets and vehicles
  • A tax refund for a permanently disabled veteran

New Ordinances (First Reading)
Council will introduce several ordinances for future consideration:

  • Updates to EMS billing and third-party payment plans
  • Expansion of zoning definitions to include tattoo establishments
  • Amendments to parks and recreation regulations and fee structures

Non-Consent Agenda (Key Actions)
Items requiring individual votes include:

  • Appointment of an EMS Medical Director
  • Infrastructure repair work at Route 53 and Ridgewood Avenue
  • Legal settlements involving township litigation
  • Endorsement of the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan
  • Extension of the township website services contract

Financials
The Council is expected to approve:

  • Approximately $1.65 million in payroll
  • Over $2.17 million in bills
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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