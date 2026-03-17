Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 17, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council will convene on Tuesday, March 17, with several major items on the agenda, including capital improvements, the 2026 municipal budget introduction, and multiple ordinances impacting township operations and zoning.

Click here to download the agenda.

Capital Improvements Bond Ordinance

A key item for final approval is Ordinance 2026:06, which authorizes $8.75 million in funding for various capital improvements across the township. The ordinance will be heard on second reading and opened to public comment before a final vote.

Presentations

Two presentations are scheduled:

Community Hope will present an application for a Morris County HOME Grant

A presentation highlighting the global Save Soil Day initiative

2026 Municipal Budget Introduction

Council will introduce the 2026 municipal budget, along with supporting resolutions, including the use of a three-year average method for calculating reserve for uncollected taxes.

Additionally, an ordinance (2026:15) will be introduced to exceed the municipal budget cap and establish a cap bank, setting up future financial flexibility.

Consent Agenda Highlights

Routine approvals include:

Extension of a sludge disposal contract

Infrastructure improvements, including the Well 21-R project

Equipment purchases for police and public works, including rugged tablets and vehicles

A tax refund for a permanently disabled veteran

New Ordinances (First Reading)

Council will introduce several ordinances for future consideration:

Updates to EMS billing and third-party payment plans

Expansion of zoning definitions to include tattoo establishments

Amendments to parks and recreation regulations and fee structures

Non-Consent Agenda (Key Actions)

Items requiring individual votes include:

Appointment of an EMS Medical Director

Infrastructure repair work at Route 53 and Ridgewood Avenue

Legal settlements involving township litigation

Endorsement of the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan

Extension of the township website services contract

Financials

The Council is expected to approve: