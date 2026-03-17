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Knollwood Elementary PTA Hosting Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Knollwood Elementary School PTA will host a Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the front entrance of Knollwood School, 445 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Residents are encouraged to clean out their closets, attics, garages, and basements and donate gently used clothing, shoes, and household items. All donations must be placed in tightly tied plastic or paper bags. Every bag counts toward the fundraiser, with the total weight of the collected items helping generate funds for the PTA.

Accepted items include adult and children’s clothing, shoes, handbags, purses, wallets, belts, ties, hats, scarves, gloves, jackets, coats, linens, towels, blankets, backpacks, and more. The program is also currently accepting small household items such as utensils and small bric-a-brac items.

Items that will not be accepted include furniture, books, pillows, curtains, flea market goods, or items with holes, rips, stains, mold, or odors.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Medina at (973) 991-6584.

The clothing drive provides an easy way for residents to declutter their homes while supporting Knollwood Elementary School programs and giving usable items a second life.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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