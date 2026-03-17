Knollwood Elementary PTA Hosting Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Knollwood Elementary School PTA will host a Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the front entrance of Knollwood School, 445 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Residents are encouraged to clean out their closets, attics, garages, and basements and donate gently used clothing, shoes, and household items. All donations must be placed in tightly tied plastic or paper bags. Every bag counts toward the fundraiser, with the total weight of the collected items helping generate funds for the PTA.

Accepted items include adult and children’s clothing, shoes, handbags, purses, wallets, belts, ties, hats, scarves, gloves, jackets, coats, linens, towels, blankets, backpacks, and more. The program is also currently accepting small household items such as utensils and small bric-a-brac items.

Items that will not be accepted include furniture, books, pillows, curtains, flea market goods, or items with holes, rips, stains, mold, or odors.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Medina at (973) 991-6584.

The clothing drive provides an easy way for residents to declutter their homes while supporting Knollwood Elementary School programs and giving usable items a second life.