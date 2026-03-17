Happy Pet Expo Coming to Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — Pet lovers from across Morris County will have a chance to celebrate their furry, feathered, and four-legged friends when the Happy Pet Expo comes to Parsippany this spring.

The one-day event will take place on Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Police Athletic League located at 33 Baldwin Road.

Organizers say the event will be held under the same roof as the Happy Wellness Expo, creating a large combined showcase featuring more than 100 exhibitors. Visitors can explore a wide variety of pet-related businesses, services, and rescue organizations.

The expo promises a full day of activities including:

National and local pet exhibitors

Pet product vendors and services

Animal rescue organizations

Guest speakers and demonstrations

Prizes and giveaways

Food and refreshments

The event is designed to be pet-friendly, making it an ideal outing for families and animal lovers alike.

Admission is $10, with children under 13 admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door.

Organizers encourage residents to learn more and view event details by clicking here.

For additional information, contact the event organizers at (973) 420-2333 or email [email protected].

With dozens of exhibitors, demonstrations, and activities planned, the Happy Pet Expo is expected to draw pet enthusiasts from throughout the region for a day dedicated to celebrating the animals that bring joy to so many homes.