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Happy Pet Expo Coming to Parsippany PAL

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Pet lovers from across Morris County will have a chance to celebrate their furry, feathered, and four-legged friends when the Happy Pet Expo comes to Parsippany this spring.

The one-day event will take place on Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Police Athletic League located at 33 Baldwin Road.

Organizers say the event will be held under the same roof as the Happy Wellness Expo, creating a large combined showcase featuring more than 100 exhibitors. Visitors can explore a wide variety of pet-related businesses, services, and rescue organizations.

The expo promises a full day of activities including:

  • National and local pet exhibitors
  • Pet product vendors and services
  • Animal rescue organizations
  • Guest speakers and demonstrations
  • Prizes and giveaways
  • Food and refreshments

The event is designed to be pet-friendly, making it an ideal outing for families and animal lovers alike.

Admission is $10, with children under 13 admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door.

Organizers encourage residents to learn more and view event details by clicking here.

For additional information, contact the event organizers at (973) 420-2333 or email [email protected].

With dozens of exhibitors, demonstrations, and activities planned, the Happy Pet Expo is expected to draw pet enthusiasts from throughout the region for a day dedicated to celebrating the animals that bring joy to so many homes.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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