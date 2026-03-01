Sunday, March 1, 2026
Parsippany PAL Wrestling Pasta Night & Tricky Tray Draws Strong Community Support

Community members gather for the Parsippany PAL Wrestling Pasta Night & Tricky Tray Fundraiser, celebrating youth athletics, honoring longtime supporters, and showcasing the strong spirit of families, volunteers, and local leaders coming together to support the township’s young wrestlers.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL Wrestling Pasta Night & Tricky Tray Fundraiser brought together families, volunteers, sponsors, and local leaders for an evening filled with great food, camaraderie, and community spirit.

The annual event once again highlighted the strong support behind the Parsippany PAL wrestling program, raising funds to benefit young athletes and ensure continued opportunities for local youth to grow both on and off the mat.

“Last night was an incredible example of what makes Parsippany so special,” said PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino. “We are grateful to Robert Campbell Jr., our wrestling coaches, board members, volunteers, families, sponsors, and everyone who came out to support our program. Nights like this truly show how much people care about our wrestling program and the opportunities it provides for our youth.”

Local leadership was also in attendance, including Mayor Pulkit Desai and Council Vice President Diya Patel, who joined in supporting the event and the young athletes and families of the community.

A special highlight of the evening was the recognition of Joe Jannarone and the Sons of Italy Lodge #2561 for their longstanding partnership. For more than a decade, the organization has generously prepared the meal for the fundraiser. In appreciation of their dedication and service, the PAL officially dedicated the PAL kitchen in honor of the Sons of Italy.

“At the end of the day, this is what it’s all about — kids, families, and a community coming together to support one another,” Bronzino added.

The Parsippany PAL continues to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among young athletes, strengthened by the ongoing support of residents and local organizations committed to making the township stronger every day.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
