Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – May 5, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will tackle a full agenda at its Tuesday, May 5 meeting, highlighted by major infrastructure investments, the adoption of the 2026 municipal budget, and several community-focused initiatives.

Click here to download the agenda.

One of the most significant items is Ordinance 2026:19, which calls for $2.75 million in funding for 2026 road improvement projects, including the authorization of $2.619 million in bonds to finance the work. The ordinance will be heard on second reading and opened to public comment.

In addition, the Council will introduce a separate bond ordinance totaling $13.57 million for various capital improvements across the township, signaling continued investment in infrastructure and municipal facilities.

Council members are also expected to vote on Resolution R2026-105, formally adopting the 2026 Municipal Budget, a key milestone that will shape township operations and services for the year ahead.

The consent agenda includes several funding additions to the municipal budget, including allocations from the Drunk Driver Enforcement Fund, a Pedestrian Safety Grant, and proceeds from the National Opioid Settlement, all aimed at enhancing public safety and community well-being.

To support police operations, the Council will consider the purchase of five 2026 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles, along with additional vehicle acquisitions including two Ford F-350 pickup trucks and one Ford Transit cargo van.

Additional business includes authorizing the township to submit an application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, as well as a grant application for a Management Enhancement Review Program, both of which could bring additional resources into Parsippany.

Community-related approvals are also on the agenda, including permits for a fireworks display during the Mt. Tabor Children’s Day Celebration and licensing approvals for the Parsippany Animal Shelter and Petco.

Financial matters include authorization of approximately $1.65 million in payroll and $2.13 million in bills, reflecting the township’s ongoing operational commitments.

The meeting will also feature reports from Mayor Pulkit Desai, members of the Township Council, and various municipal officials, along with a public session allowing residents to voice comments.

The next scheduled Township Council meeting will be held on May 19 at 7:00 p.m.