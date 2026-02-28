Focus Publications Expands Legal Notice Services Across Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — Effective March 1, public and private entities may publish legal notices on qualifying Focus local news sites throughout Morris County, as new state legislation officially takes effect.

Focus Publications’ digital platforms now meet the statutory requirements to carry legal notices for more than a dozen municipalities in Morris County.

Parsippany Focus has been recognized as a legal newspaper since June 2015, following a ruling by the Superior Court of New Jersey. The publication was honored for its successful legal battle defending journalistic integrity and the protection of confidential sources, further solidifying its standing within the state’s media landscape.

All Focus sites fully comply with the provisions of the new law, including but not limited to:

• Averaging more than 4,000 unique visitors per month over a consecutive 12-month period.

• Receiving more than 2,000 unique visitors per month from the specific municipality or from within a 10-mile radius, as required by statute.

• Publicly displaying the number of qualifying local unique visitors to ensure transparency.

Legal notices are published for a flat rate of $25 per Focus site, regardless of length. Attachments — including budgets and other supporting documentation — may be included at no additional charge.

Although affidavits of publication are no longer required under the revised law, they remain available upon request for $25 per affidavit.

Focus Publications has launched a dedicated legal notices platform designed to enhance transparency and accountability while significantly reducing publication costs for New Jersey taxpayers.