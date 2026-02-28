Sunday, March 1, 2026
Business News

Focus Publications Expands Legal Notice Services Across Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Effective March 1, public and private entities may publish legal notices on qualifying Focus local news sites throughout Morris County, as new state legislation officially takes effect.

Focus Publications’ digital platforms now meet the statutory requirements to carry legal notices for more than a dozen municipalities in Morris County.

Parsippany Focus has been recognized as a legal newspaper since June 2015, following a ruling by the Superior Court of New Jersey. The publication was honored for its successful legal battle defending journalistic integrity and the protection of confidential sources, further solidifying its standing within the state’s media landscape.

All Focus sites fully comply with the provisions of the new law, including but not limited to:

• Averaging more than 4,000 unique visitors per month over a consecutive 12-month period.
• Receiving more than 2,000 unique visitors per month from the specific municipality or from within a 10-mile radius, as required by statute.
• Publicly displaying the number of qualifying local unique visitors to ensure transparency.

Legal notices are published for a flat rate of $25 per Focus site, regardless of length. Attachments — including budgets and other supporting documentation — may be included at no additional charge.

Although affidavits of publication are no longer required under the revised law, they remain available upon request for $25 per affidavit.

Focus Publications has launched a dedicated legal notices platform designed to enhance transparency and accountability while significantly reducing publication costs for New Jersey taxpayers.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

