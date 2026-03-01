Parsippany Honors Veterans Through Hometown Heroes Banner Program

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development is creating a Hometown Heroes Banner Program, honoring past and present members of the Armed Forces, First Responders, Volunteers, and their families with patriotic banners displayed throughout the community. Mayor Pulkit Desai is supporting the expansion of the program, which serves as a visible reminder of the sacrifices made by local service members.

Parsippany student Sanjana Medapati, a graduate of The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, is leading a related veterans banner initiative as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. Inspired by her brother’s attendance at the United States Military Academy, she is seeking submissions from families to honor local veterans with commemorative banners to be displayed along North Beverwyck Road and at Veterans Park.

The program pays tribute to military service members and volunteers who are originally from Parsippany-Troy Hills or currently reside in the township. Each full-color banner features the honoree’s photo in uniform, name, branch of service, and era of service. Banners will be displayed along North Beverwyck Road from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.

The cost to sponsor a 24” x 38” banner is $100. Applications are available online and through the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Facebook page. Due to production timelines, banners submitted after the deadline will be displayed once received and will remain up through Veterans Day.

“All funds collected will be used exclusively for the purchase of Hometown Heroes Banners,” Medapati noted. Donations and sponsorships are processed through the Parsippany Area Visitors Center, and no individual receives any personal financial benefit from the program.

Orders may also be placed at parsippanyveterans.com and can be paid using any major credit card. Space is limited. To ensure placement by Memorial Day 2026, sponsorships must be submitted by March 15, 2026. Banners will be rehung annually based on program demand and condition.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program stands as a powerful community tribute — a public way of saying “Thank You” to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation.