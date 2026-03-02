Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Honors Decades of Service at Annual Dinner Dance

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company members gathered on Saturday evening, February 28, for their Annual Dinner Dance, an evening dedicated to celebrating the volunteers who serve Parsippany District Two with dedication and pride.

The event brought together firefighters, officers, commissioners, and local officials for a night filled with recognition, gratitude, and camaraderie. Company President Russ Greuter opened the evening by honoring members for their years of committed service to the community.

Deputy Chief Corey Martin receives his Twenty Years of Service Award from Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company President Russ Greuter during the Annual Dinner Dance celebration.

Recognized for milestone anniversaries were:

Firefighter Matt Miller – Five Years of Service

Deputy Chief Corey Martin – Twenty Years of Service

Chief Jeff Pikor – Twenty Years of Service

Past Chief James Murphy – Twenty-Five Years of Service

Past Chief Donald Denise – Forty Years of Service

Past Chief Pete Deegan – Fifty Years of Service

Past Chief Charles Iantosca – Sixty Years of Service

From five years to an extraordinary sixty years, the milestones reflect decades of answering emergency calls and serving neighbors throughout Rainbow Lakes and the greater Parsippany area. Each recognition represented countless hours of training, response, and community commitment.

President Greuter also introduced the 2026 Business Officers who will guide the administrative operations of the company:

Vice President Greg Robinson

Secretary Anthony Tomasso

Treasurer Mark Rabson

Their behind-the-scenes leadership ensures the continued strength and stability of the organization.

Chief Jeff Pikor then introduced the 2026 Line Officers who will lead operational efforts in the year ahead:

Deputy Chief Corey Martin

Captain Alex Phostole

Captain Nolan Keena

Lieutenant Joseph Reeber Jr.

Lieutenant Russ Greuter

Chief Pikor also recognized Firefighter Joshua Lefferts for his service as Deputy Chief in 2025, thanking him for his leadership and dedication. He commended all volunteers for standing ready to respond twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, emphasizing that while the evening was a time to celebrate, the commitment to service never takes a break.

Joseph Reeber Sr., Secretary of the Board of Fire Commissioners, praised the dedication of the volunteers and introduced the Board of Fire Commissioners:

Chairman Donald Denise

Treasurer James Murphy

Commissioner Pete Deegan

Commissioner Charles Iantosca

The Board continues to play a vital role in ensuring the district remains properly equipped and prepared to protect residents.

Pulkit Desai, Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills, pictured with Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company President Russ Greuter during the company’s Annual Dinner Dance celebration.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai attended the celebration and spoke about the importance of volunteerism, expressing sincere appreciation for the impact the members have on the Parsippany community.

A special thank you was extended to the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department for covering the district during the event, allowing members to enjoy the evening while ensuring continued protection for residents.

The Annual Dinner Dance remains one of the company’s most anticipated traditions each year. It offers volunteers an opportunity to step away from turnout gear and apparatus and celebrate the people behind the pager — the men and women who continue to serve with dedication, professionalism, and heart.