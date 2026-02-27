Parsippany Honors Ruth Josephine Ettienne Baron on Her 100th Birthday

PARSIPPANY — Surrounded by family, faith, and a century of remarkable memories, Ruth Josephine Ettienne Baron celebrated her 100th birthday on February 27, marking an extraordinary milestone that few are blessed to reach.

Born on February 27, 1926, in Diego Martin, Trinidad, Mrs. Baron’s life story spans continents, generations, and a legacy of service that has touched countless lives.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai holds the proclamation and a ceremonial key to Parsippany that he presented to Ruth Josephine Ettienne Baron in honor of her 100th birthday celebration.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai presented Mrs. Baron with an official proclamation declaring February 27, 2026 as “Ruth Josephine Ettienne Baron Centennial Celebration Day” in the Township. In addition to the proclamation, Mayor Desai also presented her with a ceremonial key to Parsippany — a tribute reserved for individuals whose lives reflect exceptional character and contribution.

Mrs. Baron devoted her professional life to caring for others as a midwife and registered nurse. Her career began in Trinidad before she came to the United States in 1956 to further her education at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City. From there, she built an inspiring nursing career, bringing skill, warmth, and professionalism to every patient she served.

Grandson Michael Romans cuts the celebration cake as family members look on during her 100th birthday celebration.

While building her career, she also built a beautiful family legacy. A devoted mother of four and proud grandmother of fourteen, Mrs. Baron’s life has been grounded in faith, family, and service. A faithful Catholic, she has long been active in her community, offering her time and talents to help others.

Grandson Michael Romans and Daughter Michelle Baron Romans feed Ruth a piece of the celebration cake as family members look on during her 100th birthday celebration.

Beyond her professional and family life, Mrs. Baron is known for her love of music, dancing, world travel, and her unmistakable flair for elegant hats — always worn with grace and confidence.

Reaching 100 years old is a rare and extraordinary achievement. For those who know her, it is no surprise that Mrs. Baron has lived her century with strength, kindness, resilience, and unmistakable style.

As Parsippany celebrates this incredible milestone, the community joins together in honoring a woman whose life reflects the very best of compassion, faith, perseverance, and love.

Mrs. Baron resides at Excelcare Troy Hills, 200 Reynolds Avenue, Parsippany.

Happy 100th Birthday, Ruth Josephine Ettienne Baron — a century beautifully lived.