Habit Burger Abruptly Closes at Morris Hills Shopping Center

PARSIPPANY — Habit Burger Grill has abruptly closed its location at the Morris Hills Shopping Center, 3043 U.S. Route 46, Parsippany.

The restaurant, located along the busy Route 46 retail corridor, ceased operations without advance public notice, leaving customers surprised to find the doors shuttered. The Morris Hills Shopping Center remains home to a mix of local businesses and continues to be a highly visible commercial strip in Parsippany-Troy Hills. In the past year, Michael’s and Home Goods, moved to Arlington Plaza, and Blink Fitness shuttered its doors.

Habit Burger officially open in June of 2016.

Habit Burger was known for its chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, and fast-casual dining format. The Parsippany location had served residents and visitors seeking quick dining options along one of the township’s busiest roadways.

As of publication, no official statement regarding the reason for the closure has been released. It is unclear whether the closure is part of a broader corporate strategy or limited to the Parsippany site.

The vacancy adds to ongoing shifts within the local retail and restaurant landscape, where turnover continues as businesses adapt to changing market conditions.

Property and tax records show the shopping center is assessed at $22.4 million. Including the movie theater, the center offers a total of 159,000 square feet of rentable space. With the anchor and theater vacancies, it is less than 35% occupied.

“At this point, we are awaiting this study and would be happy to share more information once this process has progressed,” Maria Pace, a spokesperson for Morris Hills owners Brixmor Property Group.