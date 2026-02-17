Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – February 17, 2026

Councilmen Matthew Kavanugh, Paul Carfi, Jr., Matthew McGraft (standing), President Judy Hernandez and Vice President Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will meet on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall to consider a full slate of ordinances and resolutions impacting township operations, business development, and community services.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 4, 2025, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star Ledger on December 17, 2025. 

Second Reading Ordinances

The Council will hold public hearings and final votes on several ordinances, including:

  • Amendments to Knoll Country Club utility fees
  • Amendments to water connection fees
  • Amendments to sewer connection fees
  • Amendments to Chapter 119 (Cannabis) and revocation of a prior ordinance

First Reading – Capital & Affordable Housing

Council members are expected to introduce an $8,750,000 bond ordinance to fund various capital improvements throughout the township.

In addition, a series of affordable housing ordinances tied to the Township’s Fourth Round Housing Plan and Fair Share obligations will be introduced. These include amendments to zoning regulations and the establishment of several new affordable housing districts across multiple blocks and lots in Parsippany.

Public hearings for these housing-related ordinances are scheduled for early March.

Resolutions & Business Matters

Other agenda items include:

  • Application for a Local Recreation Improvement Grant
  • Shared services agreement with Hanover Township for animal control
  • Establishment of a Green Team Advisory Committee
  • Authorization of additional OpenGov asset management software modules
  • Approval of a Memorandum of Agreement with Parsippany Blue Collar Workers
  • Formation of an Ad Hoc Advisory Committee to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States

Financial Matters

The Council will also consider authorizing:

  • February 27 payroll estimated at $1,650,000
  • Bills totaling $3,160,383.47

Click here to download the agenda.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
