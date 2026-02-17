Rasheta Butler, Esq. Joins Plosia Cohen

ARSIPPANY — Plosia Cohen, a Parsippany-based law firm, is pleased to announce that Rasheta Butler, Esq. has joined the firm, bringing with her a diverse background to Plosia Cohen’s thriving municipal law and labor law practices. Ms. Butler will assist Mr. Cohen in representing municipalities throughout the State of New Jersey on issues of general municipal law as well provide support in the firm’s robust labor and public records practice areas. Cohen and his firm are currently serving as labor counsel to the Township of Parsippany and serves in a similar capacity to dozens of public entities statewide.

Butler most recently served as an Associate Attorney with Sethi Law LLC, where she independently managed a caseload of more than 100 civil, family, criminal, and municipal matters from intake through trial. Butler is finding the transition to municipal and labor attorney seamless because she is adept at tackling legal challenges and addressing nuances in the ever-changing legal landscape.

Butler brings to Plosia Cohen trial and litigation experience. In addition to having tried cases to a jury as a Middlesex County Assistant Prosecuotr, she regularly drafted and argued motions, conducted discovery, and appeared in trials and hearings across multiple jurisdictions.

Veronica Acevedo, Associate, and Jonathan F. Cohen, Partner, work alongside Rasheta Butler, Esq., reviewing case files and strategizing at Plosia Cohen in Parsippany.

Prior to returning to private practice, Butler served as Associate Legal Counsel in the Office of the Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, advising on legislative, regulatory, and constitutional matters impacting statewide operations.

A graduate of Vermont Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctor, Butler is admitted to practice in New Jersey.

In addition to her legal accomplishments, she is a member of the Team USA Bobsled Development Program, demonstrating her dedication to discipline, teamwork, and excellence both inside and outside the courtroom.

At Plosia Cohen in Parsippany, Butler is expected to add depth to the firm’s local government, labor and litigation teams.

“We are excited to welcome Rasheta to our firm,” said Jonathan F. Cohen, Partner at Plosia Cohen. “Her courtroom experience, policy background, and commitment to excellence make her a tremendous asset to our clients and our community. We look forward to the leadership and perspective she brings to our Parsippany office.”