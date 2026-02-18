Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HomeLocal NewsPTWLL Announces Spring 2026 Baseball and Softball Registration
Local News

PTWLL Announces Spring 2026 Baseball and Softball Registration

Parsippany Hill High School Baseball and Softball Team
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
166

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Spring is right around the corner, and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Little League (PTWLL) is now accepting registrations for the 2026 baseball and softball season.

Families are encouraged to register by March 1, 2026 to secure a spot for their child in one of the league’s divisions. PTWLL continues its long-standing tradition of providing boys and girls in the community with a positive, instructional, and competitive environment to learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball while building teamwork and sportsmanship.

Softball Divisions

  • Farm League: Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by December 31, 2025)
  • Minor League: Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by December 31, 2025)
  • Major League: Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by December 31, 2025)
  • Junior League: Ages 13–16 (must be 13 by December 31, 2025)

Baseball Divisions

  • Tee Ball: Ages 4–6 (must be 4 by August 31, 2026)
  • Farm League: Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by August 31, 2026)
  • Minor League: Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by August 31, 2026)
  • Major League: Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by August 31, 2026)
  • Junior League: Ages 13–16 (must be 13 by August 31, 2026)

The participation fee for the Spring 2026 season is $105.

PTWLL has long been a cornerstone of youth athletics in Parsippany-Troy Hills, offering children the opportunity to develop skills, build friendships, and create lasting memories on the field. Volunteers, coaches, and board members work tirelessly each season to ensure a safe and rewarding experience for every player.

Parents are encouraged to complete registration online as soon as possible to avoid late fees and to help the league finalize team placements and scheduling.

For more information or to register, visit PTWLL’s website or click here.

Spring baseball and softball are just weeks away — and PTWLL is ready to welcome another exciting season. ⚾🥎

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – February 17, 2026
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »