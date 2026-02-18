PTWLL Announces Spring 2026 Baseball and Softball Registration

PARSIPPANY — Spring is right around the corner, and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Little League (PTWLL) is now accepting registrations for the 2026 baseball and softball season.

Families are encouraged to register by March 1, 2026 to secure a spot for their child in one of the league’s divisions. PTWLL continues its long-standing tradition of providing boys and girls in the community with a positive, instructional, and competitive environment to learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball while building teamwork and sportsmanship.

Softball Divisions

Farm League: Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by December 31, 2025)

Minor League: Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by December 31, 2025)

Major League: Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by December 31, 2025)

Junior League: Ages 13–16 (must be 13 by December 31, 2025)

Baseball Divisions

Tee Ball: Ages 4–6 (must be 4 by August 31, 2026)

Farm League: Ages 6–8 (must be 6 by August 31, 2026)

Minor League: Ages 8–10 (must be 8 by August 31, 2026)

Major League: Ages 10–12 (must be 10 by August 31, 2026)

Junior League: Ages 13–16 (must be 13 by August 31, 2026)

The participation fee for the Spring 2026 season is $105.

PTWLL has long been a cornerstone of youth athletics in Parsippany-Troy Hills, offering children the opportunity to develop skills, build friendships, and create lasting memories on the field. Volunteers, coaches, and board members work tirelessly each season to ensure a safe and rewarding experience for every player.

Parents are encouraged to complete registration online as soon as possible to avoid late fees and to help the league finalize team placements and scheduling.

For more information or to register, visit PTWLL’s website or click here.

Spring baseball and softball are just weeks away — and PTWLL is ready to welcome another exciting season. ⚾🥎