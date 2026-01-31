Parsippany Hills Student Recognized as Runner-Up in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

PARSIPPANY — Shivam P., a ninth-grade student at Parsippany Hills High School, was named a runner-up in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, earning statewide recognition for his achievement.

To celebrate his accomplishment, a recognition event was held at Parsippany Hills High School on Tuesday, January 27. The event featured remarks from Mayor Pulkit Desai, along with representatives from Optimum, and concluded with Shivam receiving an iPad award.

Shivam was selected as one of four students statewide in New Jersey to be named a finalist in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, highlighting his academic achievement and thoughtful essay submission.