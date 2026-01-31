Sunday, February 8, 2026
Parsippany Hills Student Recognized as Runner-Up in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

Parsippany Hills High School ninth-grade student Shivam P. is recognized by Mayor Pulkit Desai and representatives from Optimum after being named a runner-up in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest. Shivam received an iPad award in honor of his achievement during a ceremony held at the school.
PARSIPPANY — Shivam P., a ninth-grade student at Parsippany Hills High School, was named a runner-up in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, earning statewide recognition for his achievement.

To celebrate his accomplishment, a recognition event was held at Parsippany Hills High School on Tuesday, January 27. The event featured remarks from Mayor Pulkit Desai, along with representatives from Optimum, and concluded with Shivam receiving an iPad award.

Shivam was selected as one of four students statewide in New Jersey to be named a finalist in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, highlighting his academic achievement and thoughtful essay submission.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
