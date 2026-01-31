Sunday, February 8, 2026
Crossing Guard Rushed to Hospital After Being Hit Near Eileen Court

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A crossing guard was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near Vail Road and Eileen Court.

Authorities said Denise Rocco, 62, of Boonton, was hit by a vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, while performing crossing guard duties in the area. Ms. Rocco was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The driver, identified as David Brown, 53, of Lake Hiawatha, cooperated with the investigation. Police said Brown was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including failure to stop for a school crossing guard, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, and careless driving.

The incident occurred near Northvail Elementary School, during a busy afternoon period.

Members of the community are being asked to keep Ms. Rocco and her family in their thoughts and prayers as she recovers.

No further details were immediately available.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
