Parsippany American Heart Month Blood Drive — Emergency Shortage

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Give with heart and help save lives during the Parsippany American Heart Month Blood Drive, hosted by Parsippany PAL on Tuesday, February 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

The community is urged to donate as blood supplies remain critically low. One donation can help save up to three lives. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register, visit nybc.org/sponsor and enter sponsor code 64380, or call 1-800-933-2566. Donors are reminded to bring a photo ID, eat well, and stay hydrated before donating.

Give blood. Save lives. Support American Heart Month.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

