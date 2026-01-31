Parsippany American Heart Month Blood Drive — Emergency Shortage

PARSIPPANY — Give with heart and help save lives during the Parsippany American Heart Month Blood Drive, hosted by Parsippany PAL on Tuesday, February 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

The community is urged to donate as blood supplies remain critically low. One donation can help save up to three lives. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register, visit nybc.org/sponsor and enter sponsor code 64380, or call 1-800-933-2566. Donors are reminded to bring a photo ID, eat well, and stay hydrated before donating.

Give blood. Save lives. Support American Heart Month.