Letter to the Editor: Tis The Season

Dear Editor:

Well, it happens every four years in Parsippany. ‘Tis the season when the mayor has all the things that should have been addressed long ago fixed or replaced. I am sure this has nothing to do with the upcoming election and is merely a coincidence. Things like repainting lines in streets and painting new arrows that have long ago been worn away. Taking down trees that have been dead for years is a sudden removal. The street sweeper magically appears to sweep the streets, and the list goes on.

So, my fellow residents, now is the time to call City Hall to have any project that the city should have completed long ago, and about which you have been complaining, dealt with. Do it now, since after the election, should Mayor Barberio win (God Forbid), things will revert to the usual game plan of turning a deaf ear to your complaints, unless of course your name is John Inglesino.

Richard Suarez