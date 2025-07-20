Sunday, July 20, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Tis The Season

Letters to the Editor
By Richard Suarez
Dear Editor:

Well, it happens every four years in Parsippany. ‘Tis the season when the mayor has all the things that should have been addressed long ago fixed or replaced. I am sure this has nothing to do with the upcoming election and is merely a coincidence. Things like repainting lines in streets and painting new arrows that have long ago been worn away. Taking down trees that have been dead for years is a sudden removal. The street sweeper magically appears to sweep the streets, and the list goes on.

So, my fellow residents, now is the time to call City Hall to have any project that the city should have completed long ago, and about which you have been complaining, dealt with. Do it now, since after the election, should Mayor Barberio win (God Forbid), things will revert to the usual game plan of turning a deaf ear to your complaints, unless of course your name is John Inglesino.

Richard Suarez

Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
