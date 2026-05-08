ECLC of New Jersey Welcomed to Parsippany With Opening of New PRIDE Center

PARSIPPANY — ECLC of New Jersey recently received a warm community welcome at its new PRIDE Center in Parsippany as local officials and community leaders visited the facility to recognize the organization’s impact and continued commitment to serving individuals with special needs.

Among those attending the visit were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, Council President Judy Hernandez, Council Vice President Diya Patel, and Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

During the visit, Cahill presented ECLC with a commemorative plaque honoring the organization and its mission. One of the most meaningful moments came when a client was invited to read the plaque aloud, reflecting ECLC’s dedication to inclusion, empowerment, and giving individuals a voice.

“We’ve received such a warm welcome in Parsippany at our new PRIDE Center,” ECLC shared in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by and honored our organization.”

Cahill said, “ECLC is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with autism, Down syndrome, and other special needs. Serving more than 900 individuals across New Jersey, ECLC provides education, support, and opportunities that empower individuals to live fulfilling and independent lives.

“The addition of ECLC to Parsippany reflects the continued commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and supportive community. Their presence will not only enhance local services but also strengthen the network of care and compassion available to residents.”

The new PRIDE Center further expands ECLC of New Jersey’s presence in the community and continues its longstanding mission of supporting children and adults with special needs through education, career development, and community-based services. ECLC is located at 40 Baldwin Road.

Founded in 1970, ECLC of New Jersey has spent more than five decades providing specialized education and support services for individuals with special needs. The organization operates schools in Chatham and Ho-Ho-Kus, serving students from early childhood through young adulthood with individualized educational programs designed to foster academic, social, and life skills development.

In addition to its educational programs, ECLC offers an extensive network of adult services, including vocational training, transition programs, residential support, and community integration opportunities. Through job coaching and partnerships with local businesses, ECLC helps individuals gain valuable work experience while promoting independence and self-confidence.

The organization’s PRIDE Centers are designed to create welcoming spaces where adults with special needs can participate in enrichment programs, social activities, wellness initiatives, and life skills development. The Parsippany location will help expand access to these resources for families throughout Morris County and surrounding communities.

Community leaders noted that the addition of ECLC to Parsippany aligns with the township’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and supporting organizations that provide meaningful services to residents and families across the region.