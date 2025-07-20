Overnight Lane Closures on I-280 Scheduled for July 21–24

PARSIPPANY — Motorists traveling through Morris and Essex counties should prepare for overnight delays as the New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on Interstate 280 in both directions.

Beginning Monday night, July 21, and continuing through Thursday night, July 24, one lane in each direction will remain open while crews conduct overnight bridge work over the Passaic River between East Hanover and Roseland. The closures will take place nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The lane closures are part of a $12 million federally funded infrastructure project aimed at replacing the I-280 eastbound bridge deck and implementing key safety upgrades. According to NJDOT, the overall project is expected to be completed by fall 2029.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, exercise caution, and consider alternative routes if possible.

For real-time traffic updates, visit 511NJ.org or follow @NewJerseyDOT on social media.