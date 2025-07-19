Applebee’s® Celebrates 21 Years of Fighting Childhood Cancer with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s® kicked off its annual fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and family support programs. In celebration of its 21-year partnership with ALSF, now through August 31, Applebee’s will donate 50¢ from the sale of every NEW Strawberry Lemon Sunshine sold in a restaurant to ALSF. Additionally, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will transform into “Lemonade Stands” and invite guests and neighbors to join in the fight to end childhood cancer. Applebee’s is located at 1057 Route 46, Parsippany.

Since the partnership first began in 2005, Applebee’s has raised more than $18 million for ALSF, funding 360,000 hours of pediatric cancer research for scientists to search for more cures for all kids with cancer.

“We’re honored to celebrate 21 years of partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and to have raised more than $18 million to fund lifesaving pediatric cancer research,” said John Peyton, Applebee’s president and Dine Brands CEO. “At Applebee’s, we take Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood to heart and together with our franchisees and guests, look forward to raising more than ever this year!”

This year, guests can join Applebee’s to support ALSF’s Childhood Cancer Heroes in their fight through the following ways:

Add $1, $5, $10, or $20 Digital Lemons to their cart when ordering on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.

Enjoy a refreshing NEW Strawberry Lemon Sunshine when dining in a restaurant – from which 50¢ will be donated to ALSF.

Click the “Donate Now” button to contribute when purchasing an Applebee’s Gift Card on Applebees.com.

Head to your local Applebee’s to learn more ways your local restaurant may be participating!

“Applebee’s is one of ALSF’s most dedicated partners, raising money in neighborhoods across the country since 2005,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “Applebee’s prominence and national reach have helped introduce countless people over the years to ALSF and raised more than $18 million in the fight against childhood cancer. We are truly grateful for their continued partnership to help find cures and support families during their child’s treatment and beyond.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.