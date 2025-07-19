Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsApplebee’s® Celebrates 21 Years of Fighting Childhood Cancer with Alex’s Lemonade Stand...
Business NewsLocal News

Applebee’s® Celebrates 21 Years of Fighting Childhood Cancer with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Applebee’s proudly launched its annual fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, transforming the restaurant into a “Lemonade Stand” and serving up the NEW Strawberry Lemon Sunshine to support pediatric cancer research.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1275

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s® kicked off its annual fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and family support programs. In celebration of its 21-year partnership with ALSF, now through August 31, Applebee’s will donate 50¢ from the sale of every NEW Strawberry Lemon Sunshine sold in a restaurant to ALSF. Additionally, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will transform into “Lemonade Stands” and invite guests and neighbors to join in the fight to end childhood cancer. Applebee’s is located at 1057 Route 46, Parsippany.

Since the partnership first began in 2005, Applebee’s has raised more than $18 million for ALSF, funding 360,000 hours of pediatric cancer research for scientists to search for more cures for all kids with cancer.

“We’re honored to celebrate 21 years of partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and to have raised more than $18 million to fund lifesaving pediatric cancer research,” said John Peyton, Applebee’s president and Dine Brands CEO. “At Applebee’s, we take Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood to heart and together with our franchisees and guests, look forward to raising more than ever this year!”

This year, guests can join Applebee’s to support ALSF’s Childhood Cancer Heroes in their fight through the following ways:

  • Add $1, $5, $10, or $20 Digital Lemons to their cart when ordering on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.
  • Enjoy a refreshing NEW Strawberry Lemon Sunshine when dining in a restaurant – from which 50¢ will be donated to ALSF.
  • Click the “Donate Now” button to contribute when purchasing an Applebee’s Gift Card on Applebees.com.
  • Head to your local Applebee’s to learn more ways your local restaurant may be participating!

“Applebee’s is one of ALSF’s most dedicated partners, raising money in neighborhoods across the country since 2005,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “Applebee’s prominence and national reach have helped introduce countless people over the years to ALSF and raised more than $18 million in the fight against childhood cancer. We are truly grateful for their continued partnership to help find cures and support families during their child’s treatment and beyond.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
JCP&L and FirstEnergy Corp. Foundation Award Grant to Support County College of Morris College Promise Program
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Tis The Season
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »