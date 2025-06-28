Housing Update: Safeguarding Parsippany’s Future

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 25, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board unanimously adopted our 2025 Housing Element and Fair Share Plan. This action confirms that Parsippany fully complies with New Jersey’s affordable housing requirements for the next decade.

Under the state’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, every municipality is legally required to plan for and provide opportunities for affordable housing. Noncompliance opens the door to costly legal challenges—including builder’s remedy lawsuits that can force high-density development beyond local control.

While I continue to oppose these unfunded mandates, which push municipalities to grow without accompanying state investment in infrastructure, authentic leadership requires balancing legal obligations with advocacy for reform.

Parsippany is one of 28 municipalities across New Jersey that has resisted these sweeping mandates. We have successfully challenged the New Jersey Builders Association in court, reducing our housing obligations while still meeting state requirements.

This plan is more than a legal shield—it’s a roadmap allowing us to intentionally shape growth, protect neighborhood character, and prevent unchecked sprawl.

“We are committed to defending Parsippany’s interests while meeting our legal responsibilities with care, responsibility, and transparency,” stated Mayor James Barberio. “If you share my concerns about these mandates from Trenton, I urge you to speak out. State leaders set these requirements and must be changed in the State Capitol.”

Make your voice heard:

•Governor Phil Murphy’s Office: (609) 292-6000

•Senate President Nicholas Scutari: (609) 847-3700

•Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin: (732) 855-7441

Together, we can advocate for policies that respect the character of our community while fulfilling our obligations under state law.