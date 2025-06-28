Sunday, June 29, 2025
Housing Update: Safeguarding Parsippany’s Future

1515 Route 10 was part of a previous Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 25, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board unanimously adopted our 2025 Housing Element and Fair Share Plan. This action confirms that Parsippany fully complies with New Jersey’s affordable housing requirements for the next decade.

Under the state’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, every municipality is legally required to plan for and provide opportunities for affordable housing. Noncompliance opens the door to costly legal challenges—including builder’s remedy lawsuits that can force high-density development beyond local control.

While I continue to oppose these unfunded mandates, which push municipalities to grow without accompanying state investment in infrastructure, authentic leadership requires balancing legal obligations with advocacy for reform.

Parsippany is one of 28 municipalities across New Jersey that has resisted these sweeping mandates. We have successfully challenged the New Jersey Builders Association in court, reducing our housing obligations while still meeting state requirements.

This plan is more than a legal shield—it’s a roadmap allowing us to intentionally shape growth, protect neighborhood character, and prevent unchecked sprawl.

“We are committed to defending Parsippany’s interests while meeting our legal responsibilities with care, responsibility, and transparency,” stated Mayor James Barberio. “If you share my concerns about these mandates from Trenton, I urge you to speak out. State leaders set these requirements and must be changed in the State Capitol.”

Make your voice heard:

•Governor Phil Murphy’s Office: (609) 292-6000
•Senate President Nicholas Scutari: (609) 847-3700
•Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin: (732) 855-7441

Together, we can advocate for policies that respect the character of our community while fulfilling our obligations under state law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
