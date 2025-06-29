Monday, June 30, 2025
Parsippany PAL Teams Up with New York Jets for Game Day Fundraiser

Stadium on Sunday, October 5, as part of a special fundraiser hosted by the Parsippany PAL.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) has partnered with the New York Jets to launch an exciting fundraiser centered around the Jets vs. Cowboys game on Sunday, October 5, at 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

More than just a football game, this special event is a chance for local families and fans to rally around Parsippany youth while enjoying an unforgettable game day experience.

“This collaboration with the Jets is an exciting moment for our organization and the community we serve,” said Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “We’re not only fundraising for our programs—creating an experience that brings people together.”

Ticket holders will receive:

  • Automatic entry into a raffle for a signed Jets football
  • Exclusive on-field access for the first 20 ticket buyers
  • Access to a Parsippany PAL-hosted tailgate party before the game (details to follow)

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Proceeds will benefit PAL initiatives focused on youth development, leadership, and community engagement.

Bronzino emphasized the value of participation: “Please consider purchasing tickets—it’s a great opportunity to support the PAL in a fun and meaningful way.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
