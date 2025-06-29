Parsippany PAL Teams Up with New York Jets for Game Day Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) has partnered with the New York Jets to launch an exciting fundraiser centered around the Jets vs. Cowboys game on Sunday, October 5, at 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

More than just a football game, this special event is a chance for local families and fans to rally around Parsippany youth while enjoying an unforgettable game day experience.

“This collaboration with the Jets is an exciting moment for our organization and the community we serve,” said Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “We’re not only fundraising for our programs—creating an experience that brings people together.”

Ticket holders will receive:

Automatic entry into a raffle for a signed Jets football

for a signed Jets football Exclusive on-field access for the first 20 ticket buyers

for the first 20 ticket buyers Access to a Parsippany PAL-hosted tailgate party before the game (details to follow)

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Proceeds will benefit PAL initiatives focused on youth development, leadership, and community engagement.

Bronzino emphasized the value of participation: “Please consider purchasing tickets—it’s a great opportunity to support the PAL in a fun and meaningful way.”