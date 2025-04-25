Saturday, April 26, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Concerned Resident Calls Out Parsippany's Toxic Political Climate

Dear Editor:

I write this letter out of deep concern for the political climate in our small, tight-knit community. While political independence and differing opinions are healthy and expected, what I’ve witnessed lately has crossed the line of civility. When name-calling becomes the norm and personal attacks—like referring to a young man as “Fredo” (an insult pulled straight from The Godfather films)—are plastered across social media or even displayed on front lawns, it’s clear that something has gone wrong.

I’m choosing to remain anonymous, not out of fear of sharing my beliefs, but because of the hostile antics of some of Mayor Jamie Barberio’s most vocal supporters. Individuals like D.V., S.V., S.M., M.S., and D.M.—whose privacy I’ll protect, despite their disregard for others’—have done little more than act as puppeteers for Mayor Barberio. The profanity, the personal attacks, and the sheer intolerance for differing opinions paint a troubling picture. If the mayor can’t control the behavior of a few of his most ardent supporters, how can we expect him to lead an entire town?

We all value free speech, but there’s a difference between healthy discourse and outright bullying. Ironically, these supporters’ behavior only harms the mayor they claim to admire. Suppose Mayor Barberio cared about a clean, respectable campaign and community unity. Why wouldn’t he ask his supporters to dial back their vitriol, for the sake of the town, if nothing else?

I’ve personally known D.V. and her husband for about a decade. Back in 2016, I listened to them complain about Parsippany—about the overdevelopment, overcrowded schools, and how much better things were in North Bergen or Bergen County. These complaints came while their “beloved” Mayor Barberio was in office, overseeing the issues they despised. Yet today, they attack anyone who dares criticize him, using the same tactics they once condemned.

Sadly, this behavior isn’t limited to just a few individuals. Many of Mayor Barberio’s diehard supporters have shown the same disregard for decency. Meanwhile, Parsippany continues to suffer from long-standing political corruption and mismanagement. While former Mayor Soriano’s four-year term wasn’t perfect, it did begin to address decades of corruption that Barberio’s administration allowed to fester.

Parsippany deserves better. After nearly 15 years of Barberio’s leadership—marked by overdevelopment, rising taxes, and divisive politics—our town has become the laughingstock of Morris County. We need real change, not just a change in leadership for appearances’ sake.

As a resident of over 45 years, I believe someone like Mr. Musella could be the breath of fresh air our community desperately needs. It’s time to bring pride back to Parsippany, move away from the toxic politics that have defined Barberio’s tenure, and rebuild the sense of community we’ve lost.

We may not know the answer yet, but we know what it isn’t—and that’s Jamie Barberio.

Let’s make Parsippany proud again.
— A Concerned Resident

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.

