Saturday, June 7, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Lifelong Barberio Supporter: Parsippany GOP Needs Change

Dear Editor:

As a conservative Republican, I felt it necessary to speak out and encourage others to do what my family and many friends in town are doing: switching to vote for Justin Musella for town council on June 10th, along with his team, Casey Parikh and John Bielen. 

A few months ago, in the cold snow, Justin knocked on my door on a Saturday evening. I introduced myself. I told him I was probably going to support Jamie for mayor, as I always have, but he asked me a question I’ll never forget: “Are you happy with the direction of the town?” 

I thought about it and said no. The town doesn’t look good, taxes have gone through the roof, and while I struggle to make ends meet, Barberio & Inglesino gave almost one billion in tax breaks to their developer buddies, causing all this overbuilding. 

After that conversation, I tried to meet with Barberio to get his side of the story, only to be rudely told he’s not at the town hall or that his schedule is filled with ribbon cuttings. 

It’s time for change and to drain the swamp!

Longtime Rainbow Lakes Republican,
John Pierson

Letters to the Editor
