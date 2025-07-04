Young Cubers Shine at Parsippany Cube Club’s 2025 Competition

PARSIPPANY — The Gateway Community Resource Center was buzzing with focus, energy, and excitement on Saturday, June 28, as the Parsippany Cube Club hosted its much-anticipated 2025 Rubik’s Cube Competition. Drawing over dozens of participants and spectators, the event transformed the space into a vibrant community celebration of problem-solving and perseverance.

Founded by Anikait Sota, the Parsippany Cube Club has become a local hub for young minds eager to sharpen their logic and dexterity. “This competition is more than just solving puzzles. It’s about fostering critical thinking, building friendships, and celebrating youth achievement,” said Sota.

Competitors from across Parsippany and neighboring towns took part in multiple cube categories—Pyraminx, 2×2, and 3×3. The day was a showcase of talent, with the audience erupting in cheers during record-breaking solves. Michael Miloslavskiy led the pack with first-place finishes in both the Pyraminx and 2×2 divisions and clocked the fastest Pyraminx single at an astonishing 4.271 seconds. Calvin Lim claimed the 3×3 top title and the fastest single solve at 8.626 seconds.

Competition 2025 Results:

Category 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Pyraminx Michael Miloslavskiy Caitlin Ferrentino Rafael Alchanaa 2 x 2 Michael Miloslavskiy Calvin Lim Rafael Alchanaa 3 x 3 Calvin Lim Michael Miloslavskiy Rafael Alchanaa

Fastest Singles:

Pyraminx: Michael Miloslavskiy – 4.271 seconds

2 x 2: Michael Miloslavskiy – 1.262 seconds

3 x 3: Calvin Lim – 8.626 seconds

But beyond the competition, what truly stood out was the atmosphere of camaraderie. Kids huddled together between rounds, trading tips, scrambling cubes for one another, and forming friendships over their shared passion. Parents mingled and exchanged stories, cheering for each other’s children as enthusiastically as their own.

“It was such a great day,” one parent noted. “You could see how proud each child felt walking away with their certificate, and how much they enjoyed just being with each other.”

Every participant was recognized with a personalized certificate, and the top finishers received trophies and gift cards as a mark of their achievement.

With over 70 attendees, the event underscored the club’s growing presence and the community’s enthusiasm for intellectual challenges. Full competition results and upcoming events can be found at parsippanycubeclub.org.

As Sota reflected, “We’re just getting started. The passion these kids show is extraordinary, and we’re excited to keep growing this community.”