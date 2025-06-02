Letter to the Editor: This Isn’t Just a Primary — It’s a Fight for Parsippany’s Future

Dear Editor:

As your Assemblyman, I have always believed that the best local leadership decisions are made by the people on the ground, not by state-level officials. It’s been my practice to stay out of municipal primary battles — not because I don’t care, but because I trust you to know what’s best for your community.

But this year is different. This moment is different. And I cannot, in good conscience, remain silent.

Parsippany is facing real, serious challenges. From affordable housing mandates forced on you by Trenton to rising costs, public safety concerns, and the demand for responsible fiscal management — this township needs steady, experienced, and proven leadership.

That is why I am offering my full and firm support for Mayor Jamie Barberio’s re-election.

Jamie has governed with common sense, fiscal discipline, and a deep understanding of Parsippany’s needs. He doesn’t make noise for attention—he does the hard work of governing. He’s dealt with the complex issues facing the township without grandstanding. That’s the kind of leadership we need now more than ever.

The alternative is deeply concerning.

Justin Musella may be making a lot of promises, but I’ve seen this story before. Every so often, we see a new candidate come from nowhere, run on bold slogans, appealing to emotion and grievance, but when it came time to actually lead, they left behind division, dysfunction, and lasting damage. And their communities paid the price.

We cannot afford to let that happen in Parsippany. Justin Musella is not fit to be mayor. His record is thin, his rhetoric is divisive, and his campaign rests more on ambition than competence. I fear that if he wins, Parsippany will be left cleaning up the mess of another over-promising, under-delivering candidate.

Let me be clear: I take no joy in writing this letter. I did not want to get heavily involved in this race. Justin is a friend of mine whom I have supported in the past. However, the stakes are too high, and my previous support for Justin and my relationship with him can’t hold me back from ensuring Parsippany is protected. This is not just a contest of personalities — it’s a decision about Parsippany’s future.

I urge you to join me in supporting Mayor Jamie Barberio in the Republican primary. Early voting will start on June 3rd, and the final voting day will be June 10th. Let’s choose proven leadership over empty promises.



Assemblyman Brian Bergen

New Jersey Legislative District 26