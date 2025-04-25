Saturday, April 26, 2025
Ferring Pharmaceuticals Expands in Parsippany with FDA-Approved Manufacturing Hub

Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ newly approved U.S. Operations Center at 100 Interpace Parkway in Parsippany expands local manufacturing, creates new opportunities for pharmaceutical professionals, and reinforces Ferring’s commitment to supporting the community.

PARSIPPANY — Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced that its new Drug Product Manufacturing Hub at 100 Interpace Parkway has officially received FDA approval, significantly expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The site becomes the third facility dedicated to bringing ADSTILADRIN to patients nationwide.

The new 12,000-square-foot facility is part of Ferring’s larger, 25-acre U.S. Operations Center campus, designed to house management, commercial operations, manufacturing, and product development. The integrated center features a manufacturing suite, product development labs, an education and training conference center, and administrative offices. Renewable energy solutions, including waste heat recovery with heat pumps and solar energy, highlight Ferring’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.

“As a private company, Ferring has a long-term orientation, as well as a commitment to follow the science to benefit patients,” said Aaron Graff, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “This new facility underscores our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and the State of New Jersey. The local community has continuously expressed support for our endeavors, and we are so pleased to expand our operations in an area with such a large base of talented, highly trained pharmaceutical professionals.”

The approval also secures a final $200 million payment from Royalty Pharma under a royalty-based financing agreement announced in 2023. Ferring’s U.S. growth strategy is further supported by its Global Research Center in San Diego.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ expansion marks a significant investment in Parsippany’s thriving life sciences sector, reinforcing New Jersey’s reputation as the “Medicine Chest of the World.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

