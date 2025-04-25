Ferring Pharmaceuticals Expands in Parsippany with FDA-Approved Manufacturing Hub

PARSIPPANY — Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced that its new Drug Product Manufacturing Hub at 100 Interpace Parkway has officially received FDA approval, significantly expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The site becomes the third facility dedicated to bringing ADSTILADRIN to patients nationwide.

The new 12,000-square-foot facility is part of Ferring’s larger, 25-acre U.S. Operations Center campus, designed to house management, commercial operations, manufacturing, and product development. The integrated center features a manufacturing suite, product development labs, an education and training conference center, and administrative offices. Renewable energy solutions, including waste heat recovery with heat pumps and solar energy, highlight Ferring’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.

“As a private company, Ferring has a long-term orientation, as well as a commitment to follow the science to benefit patients,” said Aaron Graff, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “This new facility underscores our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and the State of New Jersey. The local community has continuously expressed support for our endeavors, and we are so pleased to expand our operations in an area with such a large base of talented, highly trained pharmaceutical professionals.”

The approval also secures a final $200 million payment from Royalty Pharma under a royalty-based financing agreement announced in 2023. Ferring’s U.S. growth strategy is further supported by its Global Research Center in San Diego.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ expansion marks a significant investment in Parsippany’s thriving life sciences sector, reinforcing New Jersey’s reputation as the “Medicine Chest of the World.”