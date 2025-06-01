Letter to Editor: Parsippany’s Tax Rate Among Highest in County

Dear Editor:

I’ve been following the Parsippany mayoral primary race, reading all of the mailings, watching the debate, and examining the candidates’ claims.



I happened to go back to the presentation of the 2025 budget, where it appears that Parsippany had among the lowest taxes in Morris County.



When I saw that Mountain Lakes and Mendham were at the top of the list and Victory Gardens was at the bottom, I knew something didn’t seem right.



Then I realized they showed the average taxes paid, not the tax rate.



I downloaded the exact numbers used in the presentation from the NJ Division of Taxation and calculated a tax RATE for each community.



Parsippany now has the fourth-highest residential tax rate in the county, well above the county average, along with towns such as Netcong, Victory Gardens, and Dover.



I believe that taxes are the price we pay to have a good government and a healthy, secure community. I feel good about supporting our town. But I think that the presentation shown to the residents of Parsippany was misleading, hopefully not intentionally, and that people should be given a more accurate picture of how Parsippany ranks among our neighbors in Morris County.

Mark Philhower