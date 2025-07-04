Toy and Book Drive to Benefit Goryeb Children’s Hospital

PARSIPPANY — LongHorn Steakhouse in Parsippany is partnering with Goryeb Children’s Hospital at Morristown Medical Center to host a Toy and Book Drive throughout July. Community members are encouraged to donate new toys, books, crayons, coloring books, or other small gifts that could help brighten a child’s day.

Goryeb Children’s Hospital is Northern New Jersey’s leading specialized pediatric hospital, offering expert care to children across the region.

Donations may be dropped off at:

LongHorn Steakhouse

690 Route 46, Parsippany

Those wishing to make a monetary donation—to allow staff to purchase a gift on their behalf—are asked to speak with a member of LongHorn management.

If returning to the restaurant is not possible, interested donors can email [email protected] to arrange for pickup or discuss alternate options.